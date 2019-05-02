bay area events

'BBQing While Black' is coming back to Lake Merritt

By Jobina Fortson
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The "BBQ'ing While Black" event is coming back to Oakland next week. The inaugural event was held last year after police were called to respond to two Black men having a barbecue at Lake Merritt.

A video of the woman who made the call went viral. The woman was referred to as "BBQ Becky" on social media.

The 2018 "BBQing While Black" event featured music, food, and speakers. Organizers said it was to "fight against hate" with a celebration.

One of the men involved in the initial incident, Kenzie Smith, now sits on Oakland's Parks and Recreation Board. Smith tells ABC7 News he was also named a Lake Merritt Ambassador by the city council. Smith said he communicates the rules of Lake Merritt through outreach under the ambassador role.

To mark the one year anniversary of the "BBQ Becky" situation, a "BBQing While Black" event has been planned for May 12th.

Organizers are once again inviting the community and would like the public's assistance in funding it. If you'd like to help them, here is the link to the Gofundme account. https://www.gofundme.com/f/bbq-becky-1-year-anniversary-fundraiser
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandviral videobbqbuzzworthybarbecuebay area eventsviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA EVENTS
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
Pig Scramble cancelled at Sonoma County Fair
'BBQing While Black': Oakland community gathers against racial injustice
13 Bay Area deals for National Ice Cream Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News