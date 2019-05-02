OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The "BBQ'ing While Black" event is coming back to Oakland next week. The inaugural event was held last year after police were called to respond to two Black men having a barbecue at Lake Merritt.
A video of the woman who made the call went viral. The woman was referred to as "BBQ Becky" on social media.
The 2018 "BBQing While Black" event featured music, food, and speakers. Organizers said it was to "fight against hate" with a celebration.
One of the men involved in the initial incident, Kenzie Smith, now sits on Oakland's Parks and Recreation Board. Smith tells ABC7 News he was also named a Lake Merritt Ambassador by the city council. Smith said he communicates the rules of Lake Merritt through outreach under the ambassador role.
To mark the one year anniversary of the "BBQ Becky" situation, a "BBQing While Black" event has been planned for May 12th.
Organizers are once again inviting the community and would like the public's assistance in funding it. If you'd like to help them, here is the link to the Gofundme account. https://www.gofundme.com/f/bbq-becky-1-year-anniversary-fundraiser
'BBQing While Black' is coming back to Lake Merritt
