HALLOWEEN

Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's flagship restaurant in Chicago has undergone a spooktacular makeover for the month of October.

CHICAGO --
McDonald's recently opened flagship restaurant in Chicago has undergone a spooktacular makeover for the month of October.

Visitors can see a massive light show set to spooky music as more than 10,000 LEDs twinkle on the building's facade. And don't miss the tombstones marking past McDonald's favorites like "McPizza," the "McD.L.T." and "Onion Nuggets."

The display also spotlights a new Halloween-themed instant win game that just debuted nationwide. In the "Trick. Trick. Win!" game, customers have a 1 in 4 chance at prizes ranging from free menu items to a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you're in town, you can check out the festive light show and Halloween-themed décor in River North at 600 N. Clark Street from now until Halloween.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenmcdonald'su.s. & worldsocietymakeoversholidayfun stuffChicago
HALLOWEEN
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Haunted Vault opens in The San Francisco Mint building for Halloween
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Krispy Kreme releases new Halloween-themed doughnuts
More halloween
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Haunted Vault opens in The San Francisco Mint building for Halloween
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Herbert and Oscar reconnect with their families
Stranger gives Texas high school students homecoming surprise
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner
Demolition begins at Vallco Shopping Center for new development
Oakland ex-con turned business owner seeks to help others like him
Kanye West talks mental health, stop-and-frisk with Trump
Madera man charged with felony assault in violent attack at 49ers game
East Bay nonprofit working to knock-out bullying
Melania Trump says she's 'most bullied person' in the world
Show More
SoCal man is 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
Warriors announce mouthwatering local eats for new Chase Center
Man banned from gun range for pointing pistol at friend
More News