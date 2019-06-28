'Generations of Resistance': San Francisco begins Pride celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One-million people are expected to take part in San Francisco pride festivities, which began on Thursday night with a press event and fashion show.
"It's necessary for our existence to be recognized and to be validated," said Oakland native, Ayana Brumfield, the producer of the "Limitless Queer Fashion Show."
"It's centered for Queer Trans people of color," explained Brumfield.
Brumfield featured dozens of models from all over the country, who wore Bay Area-designed threads down several runways at The Public Works SF.
"We don't have enough representation in the fashion industry, we don't have enough representation anywhere and we don't see ourselves enough," says Brumfield about the inspiration for their second annual fashion show.
Loud and proud off the top of the show was Hella Bay, clothing designed in the East Bay, by Teresa Kimbrough, who says her community's struggles are still very current.
"People will say like, 'oh we've come so far', but it wasn't that long ago."
New York City's Stonewell Riots were 50 years ago-- it helped spark the modern LGBTQ movement and San Francisco Pride.
Now, after 49 years of San Francisco Pride celebrations, this year's theme is 'Generations of Resistance,' which resonates with longtime Pride Host, Donna Sachet, who has been celebrating pride for decades.
"It started as a march, it started as a revolution, we were against the police, we were against so many things and now we cooperate with the police, we cooperate with the City, and now it's more of a unified thing, but it's still resistance," said Sachet.
"We have so many fights on our hands," said San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener. He says that includes the fight against HIV, anti-trans policies and homelessness. "Almost half of homeless youth are LGBT. Our kids are struggling with homelessness, with mental health challenges, with bullying, and we need to lift up our youth."
The resistance continues this weekend at San Francisco Pride, with many free events open to the public.
