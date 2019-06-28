San Francisco Pride 2019: Parade and event details

RELATED: SFPD Pride Festival safety tips and security measures
You'll find full information about the 2019 Pride events in SF below.
LOOKBACK: What gay life was like in San Francisco in 1976
Friday, June 28:
- Trans March: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Click here for details and click here for traffic and transit information.
- Pride Shabbat 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Click here for details.
Saturday, June 29:
- Pride Ride with Different Spokes: 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Click here for details.
- Pink Triangle Commemoration Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Click here for details.
- Celebration/Rally: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Click here for details.
- Sundance Saloon Pre-Pride Country-Western Dance: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Click here for details.
Sunday, June 30:
- Pride Parade/March: 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Contingents will march from Beale to 8th, on Market Street. Click here for details on the event and click here for traffic and transit information.
- Pride Celebration/Rally: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Click here for details on the event and click here for traffic and transit information.
- Queer Eyes: An Exhibit of Bay Area LGBTQ Artists: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for details.
The San Francisco Police Department is dedicated to making this Pride Week safe and enjoyable. Click here for a look at the security measures they'll be taking for this year's Pride Festival.
Click here for full coverage on SF Pride and click here for full coverage from ABC7 on the LGBT community.
How are you celebrating Pride weekend? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit & distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018