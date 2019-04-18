LIST: Bay Area alternatives to Easter brunch

SAN FRANCISCO
Bring Your Own Big Wheel
Watch dozens of adults and children race their own Big Wheels down the actual curviest street in San Francisco. Kids only will be able to ride from 3-4pm. Adults can ride from 4-6pm. It is a free to watch but a donation is requested to race.
Vermont & 20th Street, San Francisco
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 3-6pm
Union Street Easter Parade
Not your average Street Fair or Parade. You'll find plenty of children's activities, photos with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and local restaurants serving attendees in an outdoor setting.
Union to Fillmore Street, San Francisco
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 10am-5pm | Parade at 2pm
Sunrise Easter Service on top of Mount Davidson
Taken in spectacular, panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay during this non-denominational celebration at the foot of one of America's largest crosses. The program will also feature music by the Salvation Army Brass Ensemble and Lynne Miller of The House of Bagpipes.
125 Dalewood Way, San Francisco
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 6:30am
Presidio Picnic
San Francisco's biggest Easter brunch party, no reservations required. Grab a blanket and head to this family-friendly event on the Presidio's Main post lawn and enjoy food from a rotating lineup of 30+ food vendors curated by Off the Grid and a full bar for guests 21+.
103 Montgomery St, Main Post, Presidio, San Francisco
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 11am-4pm
Easter in the Park and Hunky Jesus Contest
There is a family-friendly children's Easter celebration at 10am, which includes an egg hunt and games. At noon the celebration really gets going with adult-friendly fare like the Easter Bonnet Contest and the Hunky Jesus Contest.
Mission Dolores Park, San Francisco
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 12-4pm
Easter Egg-stravaganza
Grab the kids and hop on over to the Speakeasy SF for egg hunts, balloon animals, live music, the Easter Bunny and a very special guest, the voice of Spongebob Squarepants, Tom Kenny! Free soft drinks for the kiddies and cocktails and mimosas available for purchase for guests 21+.
644 Broadway, San Francisco
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 11am-1:30pm
EAST BAY
The Jumpin' Bunny Festival at the Dunsmuir Hellman Estate
This Easter event, held at beautiful Dunsmuir-Hellman Estate, makes a perfect backdrop for your Easter pics. There will be bounce houses for jumpers of all ages, egg hunts, Mansion tours, food, entertainment and so much more.
Dunsmuir Hellman Historic Estate, Oakland
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10am-3pm
Naturally Dyed Eggs Workshop
A hands-on workshop introduces the art of using natural dyes through making your own patterns on eggs with plant based colors. Adults and children welcome. Registration includes admission to the Botanical Garden.
U.C. Botanical Garden, Berkeley
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10-11am
Oakland Easter Festival & Parade
Bring a hat and enjoy egg decorating, face painting, and a Easter hat derby parade. This family friendly event is FREE! Decorating starts at 10:30am. Parade starts at 11:30am.
Lakeshore Baptist Church, Oakland
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10:30am-12:30pm
Easter & Earth Day Celebration at the Farm
Get your hands dirty, hang out with the community, and share a potluck lunch in celebration of Earth Day and Easter. There will also be special activities in the Children's Garden, including an Easter Egg Hunt, as well as local community groups information tables.
Gilltract Community Farm, Albany
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 10am-3pm
SOUTH BAY
Campbell Egg-stravaganza and Easter Parade
25,000 Easter eggs, 5 jump houses, a petting zoo, the Easter Bunny, food for purchase and move at this downtown Campbell celebration. After the egg hunt, walk over and grab a seat for the Bunnies and Bonnets Parade on Campbell Avenue.
Campbell Community Center
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 9-11am Parade starts at 12pm
Big Bunny 5K & Fun Run
Grab your family and friends and walk hop or run in the Big Bunny 5K and Kids Fun Run. Kids age 7 and younger will have a special course built just for them to enjoy.
10350 Torre Ave, Cupertino
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 8:30-10am
Epic Easter Egg Drop
Easter Sunday 50,000 eggs will fall from the San Jose at the San Jose Giants Stadium. Children ages 0-10, and adults with autism and developmental disabilities ages 0-22, are invited to participate.
San Jose Giants Stadium
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 10am-12pm
East Meets West on Easter - Spring Roll Tasting & Culture Learning
Bring your kids to this multicultural Easter celebration for free spring rolls, iced tea, and complimentary red wine for those over 21+. There will be multicultural discussions live instrumental music during book signing.
Chiffon Fu Guzheng Ensemble, San Jose
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 3-5pm
PENINSULAEaster Bunny Arrives by Helicopter
Get an egg straight from the Easter Bunny, have your face painted, hop into the bounce house and take a trip down the slide at this Easter Egg-stravaganza. The Easter Bunny arrives by personal helicopter at 11am.
Hiller Aviation Museum, San Carlos
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10am-1pm
Egg Adventure Hunt
A record 6,000 eggs will be hidden this year at Belmont's Twin Pines Park. Take a photo with the spring bunny and meet with Summer Camp partners to learn about their summer offerings.
Twin Pines Park, Belmont
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10-11am
City of San Mateo Egg-stravaganza
There is a little something for the whole family at the city of San Mateo's Easter celebration. You can take in the parade, join in on an egg hunt, enjoy a pancake breakfast, a taqueria lunch or sit and watch the entertainment on stage.
Central Park 50 E. 5th Avenue, San Mateo
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 9am-1pm
NORTH BAY
Sausalito Easter Parade and Egg Hunt
This parade, led by the Easter Bunny, kicks off the celebration at the Johnsons Street Fire Station. Afterward, hop on over to Robin Sweeny Park for an egg hunt, live music, and the Easter Bonnet Contest.
333 Johnson Street, Sausalito
Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10am
Harvest Hands Series: Dyeing Easter Eggs Naturally
Celebrate Easter by learning how to use different produce to naturally color your eggs. This hands on, family-friendly activity is suitable for children and adults.
Priest Ranch Tasting Room, Yountville
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 11am-2pm
Larkspur Off the Grid Picnic
Head to the Marin Country Mart shopping center for live music, kid friendly actives, food from three different mobile creators and local shopping.
2401 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur
Sunday, April 21 2019 - 11am-3pm