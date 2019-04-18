LIST: Bay Area alternatives to Easter brunch

SAN FRANCISCO

EAST BAY

SOUTH BAY

PENINSULA

NORTH BAY

Watch dozens of adults and children race their own Big Wheels down the actual curviest street in San Francisco. Kids only will be able to ride from 3-4pm. Adults can ride from 4-6pm. It is a free to watch but a donation is requested to race.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 3-6pmNot your average Street Fair or Parade. You'll find plenty of children's activities, photos with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo and local restaurants serving attendees in an outdoor setting.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 10am-5pm | Parade at 2pmTaken in spectacular, panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay during this non-denominational celebration at the foot of one of America's largest crosses. The program will also feature music by the Salvation Army Brass Ensemble and Lynne Miller of The House of Bagpipes.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 6:30amSan Francisco's biggest Easter brunch party, no reservations required. Grab a blanket and head to this family-friendly event on the Presidio's Main post lawn and enjoy food from a rotating lineup of 30+ food vendors curated by Off the Grid and a full bar for guests 21+.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 11am-4pmThere is a family-friendly children's Easter celebration at 10am, which includes an egg hunt and games. At noon the celebration really gets going with adult-friendly fare like the Easter Bonnet Contest and the Hunky Jesus Contest.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 12-4pmGrab the kids and hop on over to the Speakeasy SF for egg hunts, balloon animals, live music, the Easter Bunny and a very special guest, the voice of Spongebob Squarepants, Tom Kenny! Free soft drinks for the kiddies and cocktails and mimosas available for purchase for guests 21+.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 11am-1:30pmThis Easter event, held at beautiful Dunsmuir-Hellman Estate, makes a perfect backdrop for your Easter pics. There will be bounce houses for jumpers of all ages, egg hunts, Mansion tours, food, entertainment and so much more.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10am-3pmA hands-on workshop introduces the art of using natural dyes through making your own patterns on eggs with plant based colors. Adults and children welcome. Registration includes admission to the Botanical Garden.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10-11amBring a hat and enjoy egg decorating, face painting, and a Easter hat derby parade. This family friendly event is FREE! Decorating starts at 10:30am. Parade starts at 11:30am.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10:30am-12:30pmGet your hands dirty, hang out with the community, and share a potluck lunch in celebration of Earth Day and Easter. There will also be special activities in the Children's Garden, including an Easter Egg Hunt, as well as local community groups information tables.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 10am-3pm25,000 Easter eggs, 5 jump houses, a petting zoo, the Easter Bunny, food for purchase and move at this downtown Campbell celebration. After the egg hunt, walk over and grab a seat for the Bunnies and Bonnets Parade on Campbell Avenue.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 9-11am Parade starts at 12pmGrab your family and friends and walk hop or run in the Big Bunny 5K and Kids Fun Run. Kids age 7 and younger will have a special course built just for them to enjoy.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 8:30-10amEaster Sunday 50,000 eggs will fall from the San Jose at the San Jose Giants Stadium. Children ages 0-10, and adults with autism and developmental disabilities ages 0-22, are invited to participate.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 10am-12pmBring your kids to this multicultural Easter celebration for free spring rolls, iced tea, and complimentary red wine for those over 21+. There will be multicultural discussions live instrumental music during book signing.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 3-5pmGet an egg straight from the Easter Bunny, have your face painted, hop into the bounce house and take a trip down the slide at this Easter Egg-stravaganza. The Easter Bunny arrives by personal helicopter at 11am.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10am-1pmA record 6,000 eggs will be hidden this year at Belmont's Twin Pines Park. Take a photo with the spring bunny and meet with Summer Camp partners to learn about their summer offerings.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10-11amThere is a little something for the whole family at the city of San Mateo's Easter celebration. You can take in the parade, join in on an egg hunt, enjoy a pancake breakfast, a taqueria lunch or sit and watch the entertainment on stage.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 9am-1pmThis parade, led by the Easter Bunny, kicks off the celebration at the Johnsons Street Fire Station. Afterward, hop on over to Robin Sweeny Park for an egg hunt, live music, and the Easter Bonnet Contest.Saturday, April 20 2019 - 10amCelebrate Easter by learning how to use different produce to naturally color your eggs. This hands on, family-friendly activity is suitable for children and adults.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 11am-2pmHead to the Marin Country Mart shopping center for live music, kid friendly actives, food from three different mobile creators and local shopping.Sunday, April 21 2019 - 11am-3pm