Preschoolers in Rohnert Park dress up as firefighters for Halloween

These four little boys, ages 3 to 5, are all classmates at a preschool in Rohnert Park.
They all happened to show up to school Thursday on Halloween dressed as firefighters.
No word yet on what the boys will be dressed as next year!
And omg another mom just sent me this! Her son was a “transforming @CAL_FIRE helicopter” for Halloween! Amazing. pic.twitter.com/msZkVpdKhT— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 2, 2019
According to his mom Collette, the wings were electric and he had an electric hoist he had connected to a “water bucket” to collect his candy.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 2, 2019
They even dropped by Station #1 in Santa Rosa and asked if they needed help! ❤️😍 @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/8JSAiUACFF