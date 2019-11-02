Community & Events

Preschoolers in Rohnert Park dress up as firefighters for Halloween

Four preschool students in Rohnert Park coincidentally showed up to school dressed as firefighters for Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Elaine Weaver)

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Talk about an adorable coincidence on Halloween!

These four little boys, ages 3 to 5, are all classmates at a preschool in Rohnert Park.

They all happened to show up to school Thursday on Halloween dressed as firefighters.

No word yet on what the boys will be dressed as next year!



