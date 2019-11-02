Preschoolers in Rohnert Park dress up as firefighters for Halloween

And omg another mom just sent me this! Her son was a “transforming @CAL_FIRE helicopter” for Halloween! Amazing. pic.twitter.com/msZkVpdKhT — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 2, 2019

According to his mom Collette, the wings were electric and he had an electric hoist he had connected to a “water bucket” to collect his candy.



They even dropped by Station #1 in Santa Rosa and asked if they needed help! ❤️😍 @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/8JSAiUACFF — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 2, 2019

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Talk about an adorable coincidence on Halloween!These four little boys, ages 3 to 5, are all classmates at a preschool in Rohnert Park.They all happened to show up to school Thursday on Halloween dressed as firefighters.No word yet on what the boys will be dressed as next year!