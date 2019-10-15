Supporters of 'Better Market Street' rally to rid cars on San Francisco thoroughfare

The SFMTA Board of Directors will vote on the project Tuesday night, which means deciding whether or not to ban private vehicles from Market Street.
This will affect a 2.2 mile stretch of Market and transform the main corridor into a safer environment for bicyclists and pedestrians.
San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney spoke at the rally, calling the Better Market Street plan "historic."
HAPPENING TODAY: SFMTA will vote on the Better Market Street project, a plan to close the thorofare to private cars. It’s a push to make traveling on Market more efficient and improve safety for walkers & bikers https://t.co/2vQ0VuBuax— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) October 15, 2019
Hundreds from Walk SF & SF Bicycle Coalition are rallying in support of banning private cars on Market St. The SFMTA Board of Directors will vote on the plan today. Malcom Heinicke (Chair SFMTA Board) is confident this will pass. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/WcZUR0UmpR— Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) October 15, 2019