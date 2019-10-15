building a better bay area

Supporters of 'Better Market Street' rally to rid cars on San Francisco thoroughfare

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of members from Walk San Francisco and San Francisco Bicycle Coalition are rallying in front of City Hall in support of the Better Market Street project.

The SFMTA Board of Directors will vote on the project Tuesday night, which means deciding whether or not to ban private vehicles from Market Street.

This will affect a 2.2 mile stretch of Market and transform the main corridor into a safer environment for bicyclists and pedestrians.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney spoke at the rally, calling the Better Market Street plan "historic."


