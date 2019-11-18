SF leaders, community advocates walk in memory of pedestrians, cyclists hit and killed by cars on city streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today San Francisco held its fifth annual World Day of Remembrance for traffic victims.Local officials and survivors of traffic collisions met on the steps of City Hall and held a memorial walk around some of the city's most dangerous streets."I was kind of thrown off the bike. I was fine but it was pretty scary. Another time, I got doored by a cab," said Luke Sandberg.San Francisco residents Luke and Rachel Sandberg carried their 3-month-old daughter and shared their close-call stories."I was crossing the street in my bike and I was hit by a car trying to circumvent traffic," said Rachel Sandberg.Dozens walked by nine sites in the Tenderloin neighborhood where pedestrians or cyclists have been hit and killed by a vehicle.Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee and District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman reinstated their support towards safer streets.The walk was organized by the pedestrian advocacy groups San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets and Walk SF."The board of supervisors a week ago passed our state of emergency for public safety and that does outline everything that we are pushing for increase red light cameras, increase police enforcement," said Walk SF's Executive Director, Jodie Medeiros.According to Walk SF, this year 17 pedestrians have been hit and killed by a vehicle in San Francisco.In 2018, close to 600 people were severely injured in traffic crashes in this city.