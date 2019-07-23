ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Wife shields husband in new video of deadly San Francisco Tesla crash

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Exclusive new video from an Uber dash cam shows the intersection at Taylor and O'Farrell Streets around 2 p.m. Sunday -- the moment a couple was hit by a car that ran a red light.

RELATED: Investigators say Autopilot feature was not on during deadly San Francisco Tesla crash

The cars are all moving slowly, at least relative to the Tesla, which is seen speeding up Taylor, through a red light at O'Farrell.

It takes one second for the Tesla to broadside a Mini Cooper, which had the green light, and then hit a couple who were in the crosswalk.

In the video, you can see that Kelly Dean saw the Tesla coming, stopped, and threw her arm across her husband, before the Tesla hit them both, throwing them into the air.

"She was incoherent, gurgling noises, she was on her stomach with her head off to one side," said Bob Navarro, who ran to help the couple and stayed with Kelly, who was unresponsive. "I could see a lot of blood coming from her head and we just kept talking to her, talking to her."

MAP: Here are the highest-injury intersections in San Francisco

Kelly survived and, as of Monday night, is at San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition.

But her husband, 39-year-old Benjamin Dean, died.

The couple, from the Fresno area, were in San Francisco celebrating their wedding anniversary.

RELATED: Tesla driver in San Francisco crash that killed man from Central Valley used Getaround app

The driver of the rented Tesla, 21-year-old Kelsey Cambridge of Vallejo, was arrested Sunday and booked for involuntary vehicular manslaughter.

"Pedestrian fatalities are way up this year, and most of those are here in this neighborhood," said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney.

Sunday's deadly wreck happened in the Tenderloin - the heart of Haney's district, and the city's "high injury network." The dangerous areas are mostly concentrated in the downtown, SOMA and Tenderloin neighborhoods.

VIDEO: Vallejo woman identified as Tesla driver in San Francisco crash that killed tourist from Central Valley
EMBED More News Videos

The woman allegedly responsible for hitting a couple sightseeing in San Francisco on Sunday has been identified as 21 year-old Kelsey Mariah Cambridge of Vallejo. She's been charged with involuntary vehicular manslaughter and one count of running a red light.



"We are in a crisis, we are in a state of emergency and it's time that the city recognize that," said Haney.

"Speed is the number one killer," said Jodie Medeiros, the executive director of Walk San Francisco, a pedestrian advocacy organization. She wants new policy that slows down drivers. "Street design changes and re-engineering to really impact how people are driving in our city."

Supervisory Haney will be joining Medeiros for a rally Tuesday at 9 a.m. at San Francisco City Hall, to urge city leaders to declare a state of emergency for pedestrian safety to better facilitate quick action. Haney says he's interested in narrowing streets, eliminating lanes and installing speed and red light cameras to improve traffic conditions in his district.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocentral californiacrimearrestteslapedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashdashcam videosfpdpedestrian injuredinvestigationpedestrianscrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police say Tesla driver in SF hit Central Valley couple in crosswalk, killing husband
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon could impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News