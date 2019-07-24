Tesla driver in San Francisco crash that killed man from Central Valley used Getaround app

"Getaround is a bit like Airbnb for your car," according to Rick Benson who took us for a spin in his 2018 Audi convertible that he's listed on the Getaround app for a year.
He went on to say, "People can rent it online and use it and it helps me cover my payment so I get to enjoy my convertible when I'm home and other people pay for it when I'm not."
Benson says it rents for $100 a day, though the price can go up to $250 a day on weekends when it's often rented by people wanting to impress dates.
Getaround's customer service says cars can be unlocked with your cellphone and the keys are usually locked inside the vehicle. No need to meet the owner. The cars can be picked up on the street or in parking lots.
Traditional rental car companies only rent to drivers 25 and older. Getaround said they rent to drivers 19 and older unless it's a "specialty" car. According to Getaround, a Tesla Model 3 like the one in the pedestrian accident is not a specialty car, thus the 21-year-old driver had access to it.
Benton says he's had plenty of problems.
"It seems about every three months something bad happens," he said. "I had one young woman rent the car and return it without a floormat and it smelled like cannabis."
And last week a man rented the car and then got arrested for identity theft in Sacramento. Police impounded it.
Benson said it cost $1,200 to retrieve it; a cost that Getaround will cover.
Getaround is popular in cities like Oakland and San Francisco where many people do not own cars.