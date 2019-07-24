Pedestrian advocates say more needed to get to Vision Zero after deadly crashes in San Francisco

Video seen only on ABC7 News shows the driver of a Black Tesla speeding and going through a red light, before hitting two pedestrians in the crosswalk.
On Tuesday in front of San Francisco City Hall, there was a moment of silence for those pedestrians and bicyclists who have died this year after being hit on city streets.
But SFGOV.org reports the number of people killed has dropped over the years. City officials and advocates say more is needed.
"We need real enforcement on our streets," said San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney. "The mayor put out a directive which we support to focus on the five most dangerous traffic behaviors and increase citations."
But San Francisco is often criticized for being reactionary yet failing to follow through with enforcement.
Here's an example - a few months ago police were stopping people on 19th Avenue caught texting while driving. Today, there is no enforcement in that location.
Last May, citations were given out to Uber and Lyft drivers who doubled parked at a busy intersection to pick up passengers. If you go today, they're no longer there.
The driver of the car that hit the two pedestrians was charged with involuntary vehicular manslaughter and running a red light.
In fact, those charged often face minimal penalties, even if they are caught speeding or driving carelessly.
State Senator Scott Wiener says that too has to change.
"California state law, honestly when you read it, it's as if people who aren't driving cars barely exist," he said.