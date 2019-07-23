Rally calls for safer San Francisco streets following deadly crash

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fourteen names were emotionally read from the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday morning. They were the names of the 14 pedestrians and cyclists killed on city streets this year.

"We have been failing for a long time," former police commissioner Suzy Loftus said. "When I have to stand here and listen to the 14 names and know one of them is a 14-year-old baby, who I attended her funeral because she was on my daughter's soccer team, this is a San

Francisco story."

In the video, you can see that Kelly Dean saw the Tesla coming, stopped, and threw her arm across her husband before the Tesla hit them both.



The groups of advocates called for a state of emergency in response to a devastating crash on Sunday.

A couple from the Fresno-area was in town celebrating their anniversary. In exclusive video obtained by ABC7 News, viewers can see a Tesla blow through a red light. Moments later, the vehicle hits Benjamin Dean and his wife Kelly. The impact sent the couple into the air and killed Benjamin.

"We need significantly more traffic enforcement on our streets," State Senator Scott Wiener said. "We don't have nearly enough traffic enforcement."

Senator Wiener said San Francisco has the ability to get more red light cameras and needs to accelerate some projects to improve street safety.

The SFMTA told ABC7 News they're working on it.

"We hear the pain," Tom McGuire said. "We hear the frustration. We heard it at the podium today and I feel that every day. It's my job to translate that into real concreate changes on our streets."

According to Loftus, in the city and county of San Francisco, traffic fatalities are now on par with the number of homicides.



More TOP STORIES News