pedestrian injured

MAP: Here are the highest-injury intersections in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers should use extra caution at high-injury intersections. According to WalkFirst, high-injury corridors represent 6 percent of San Francisco's street miles and 60 percent of severe and fatal injuries. Key risk factors include speed, driver's failure to yield and left turns.

Here are some of the highest pedestrian injury intersections in San Francisco.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocrimepedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashsfpdpedestrian injuredabc7 originalspedestrianscrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rally calls for safer SF streets following deadly crash
Police say Tesla driver in SF hit Central Valley couple in crosswalk, killing husband
PEDESTRIAN INJURED
SFMTA made changes to Tenderloin intersection to prevent wrecks before deadly crash
Officials work to make city safer for pedestrians after deadly crashes
Owner describes features on Tesla involved in deadly SF crash
Investigators say Autopilot was not on during deadly SF Tesla crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News