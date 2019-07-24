MAP: Here are the highest-injury intersections in San Francisco

Here are some of the highest pedestrian injury intersections in San Francisco.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- SF's Market Street tops the Bay Area's list of riskiest pedestrian crossings
- Pedestrian advocates say more needed to get to Vision Zero after deadly crashes in San Francisco
- Video shows wife shielding husband in crosswalk before Tesla crashed into them
- Rally calls for safer San Francisco streets following deadly crash
- Car crashes into mother and stroller in San Francisco
- Memorial Walk to mark road traffic deaths in San Francisco
- SF supervisors concerned about pedestrian crossing system on Sloat Blvd
- Suspect in stolen car injures pedestrians, leaves path of destruction across San Francisco