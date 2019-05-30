Suspect in stolen car injures pedestrians, leaves path of destruction across San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A wild ride is over for a suspect who allegedly stole a car and left a trail of destruction in her wake through three neighborhoods in San Francisco. Worst of all, two pedestrians were struck during the reckless drive.Portions of the incident were caught on surveillance video. Footage from the SFPD's tenderloin station shows the driver of a stolen silver Kia SUV, running onto the sidewalk, slamming into a scaffold and pinning a pedestrian against it."It was like a movie, I really thought they were filming a movie, It was unreal," said witness Brigitte Gonzalez.Gonzalez watched it all go down on Eddy Street.The driver is seen backing up, running into a parked car. Suddenly dozens of police officers are seen pouring out of the station to try and stop the female driver. Some officers narrowly miss getting hit."A lady cop yelled, get out of the vehicle now," said Gonzalez.Police said the driver kept going, bashing into another parked car and driving off. Seconds later, she struck another pedestrian in a crosswalk at Taylor Street.Authorities say the driver continued her path of destruction colliding with two cars at 5th and Market streets, then driving the wrong way down Clara St. in SOMA."All of a sudden I see the car barreling down the one way and skips onto Sixth Street and slams into a police car," said one unidentified witness.The female suspect, who was wearing only a top and underwear, was arrested. Police say the two pedestrians who were hurt remain hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries.The name of the driver has not been released...