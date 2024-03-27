SFMTA releases findings on SF intersection where entire family was killed; residents want changes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency released their latest findings on the intersection where a family of four was killed after a driver crashed into a bus shelter.

ABC7 news reporter Luz Pena went back to the area and spoke to residents who say the area is problematic.

Flowers and photos mark the area where over a week ago a family of four was tragically killed. For the first time, SFMTA released a detailed report on the West Portal Intersection where the crash took place confirming the driver of the SUV was speeding eastbound on Ulloa Street.

"I was the only one here. Only me and them," said Cornelio Godinez Velasquez one of the witnesses of the crash.

Still shaken, Godinez Velasquez said he tried his best to save the newborn that was struck and later died. He confirmed the driver was speeding.

"Yes, it was really fast," said Godinez Velasquez in Spanish.

On the report, SFMTA said the driver "drove on the wrong side of the road and onto the sidewalk, struck the library and struck the victims, who were waiting at the bus shelter."

SFMTA said the site has "yellow high visibility" crosswalks. After the tragedy, residents in the area are shedding light on the problematic intersection.

"The signs are visible, but I think they are confusing for people who don't understand the Muni system. What the red cross light indicates," said John Cobley, West Portal resident.

"I think there is a lot of traffic. A lot of confusion," said Jean Tom, San Francisco resident.

The West Portal Merchants Association president is urging the city to make changes.

"I think that the intersection is not fine. I don't think that it contributed to what is a tragic accident. Really this was a driver error. But this interstation has not been fine for a while. It is historically problematic as it is the point where the trains go from above ground to underground," said Deidre Von Rock, President of the West Portal Merchants Association.

Last Thursday, SFMTA met with the West Portal Merchants Association and said fixing their outdated infrastructure will take years.

"The computer system that they have been working with is over 25 years old and it needs to be rebooted with a floppy disk daily. They need $700 million dollars to get a new system. Bids are out now and they expect the work to begin in 2025 but not to be completed until 2030," said Von Rock.

The intersection is not part of the city's high injury network, but the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition wants that to be revised.

"Clearly not everything is fine in this area. Where you have transit hubs like West Portal is you have people walking," said Christopher White, Interim executive director of the SF Bicycle coalition and added, "Taking away private vehicles would protect all of the people who have to walk through to get to the station to get to their buses and library."

The driver was a 78-year-old woman. ABC7 is not naming the suspect since she has not been formally charged

She is facing multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving.

The San Francisco District Attorney's office said they are investigating the case and looking into a toxicology report and the vehicles operating system. The driver is not in custody at this time.

