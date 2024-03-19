2-year-old baby, parents killed in SF West Portal bus stop crash identified

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 2-year-old baby and his parents killed in a horrific bus stop crash in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood have been identified.

The Medical Examiner's office on Tuesday identified the victims as Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 40, and Matilde Ramos Pinto, 38. Their 1-year-old child, Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, was also identified.

The crash happened Saturday when the woman crashed an SUV into a bus shelter on Ulloa Street.

A 78-year-old woman was arrested for the crash on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving. She has not yet been formally charged.

She was among five of the injured victims.

An infant remains in the hospital in critical condition.

A 78-year-old San Francisco woman is in custody, suspected of killing three family members including a child. The horrific incident happened Saturday in the city's West Portal neighborhood.

On Monday night, hundreds attended a vigil for the family in San Francisco. The San Francisco mayor and police chief were also in attendance.

Pictures showing the family were put up by close friends in the area where the accident happened.

"This is the most graphic, vivid, and gruesome thing I've ever seen in my life," said a woman, who witnessed the accident.

Some neighbors say that whatever the cause of the accident may be, the area in the West Portal neighborhood where this happened is very confusing, and they believe changes need to be made.

"People don't know where to walk, not to walk, you can see the lights are terrible. People don't know when to cross the street!" said Joe Kaplan who lives nearby.

Hundreds on Monday night attended a vigil for parents and a toddler killed in San Francisco's West Portal crash over the weekend.

People are still struggling to make sense of what happened.

"It's super heartbreaking. I'm always at West Portal (bus station)," said Tania Jiroudi. "It's just a horrible tragedy that I feel in some ways could have definitely been prevented."

On Tuesday, Mayor London Breed shared her sentiments about the tragic incident on ABC7's Getting Answers.

"This has really hit people to their core," said Breed.

San Francisco police say a third person has died on Sunday after a vehicle struck a bus shelter in the city's West Portal neighborhood on Saturday.

The mayor also talked about the changes San Francisco needs to make.

"It's more important now to make sure that we as a city are being as aggressive as we can to implement the kind of infrastructure changes on our streets that make it safer to bike, to walk, and to drive," said Breed.

Sam Geller, the attorney for the 78-year-old driver, released a statement to ABC7 Tuesday evening writing:

"(My client) and her family join the community in mourning the tragic loss of life that occurred in West Portal over the weekend.

We express our gratitude to the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Fire Department, and all of the other first responders that responded to the scene, and to the San Francisco District Attorneys Office for undertaking a diligent and thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragic accident. (My client) has been fully cooperating with investigators and will continue to do so.

While it's understandable to seek more information regarding the causes of this devastating accident, (my client) and her family respectfully request privacy during this difficult time as investigators continue to gather relevant information."

