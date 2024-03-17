Community in mourning as 3rd person dies after SF West Portal SUV bus shelter crash: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're learning more about a terrible crash that has now claimed the lives of three people, including a small child.

Police say a woman died from her injuries Sunday. A baby is in critical condition. It happened Saturday when the driver of an SUV crashed into a bus shelter on Ulloa Street. According to family friends, the victims were all related.

There was an outpouring of grief in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood where the Muni Bus shelter once stood.

Ana from San Francisco and her friends were overcome with emotion as they left flowers at the scene for the people they knew and loved.

Two people are dead and three others are injured following an accident in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood, authorities said.

"We're friends from San Francisco, very good people and full of life," Ana said.

"She's Portuguese, he's Brazillian living here," said Rogerio Falerio.

According to family friends, the couple and their two kids -- a toddler and baby -- were waiting at the bus stop Saturday for a trip to the zoo, when the driver of an SUV crashed into them.

Falerio says the father and toddler were killed.

SFPD confirms a woman died from her injuries Sunday. Falerio says she was wife and mom.

"A lot of things I know about love, I learned from them. They were an amazing couple. They had no issues with anything. It was love, love, love. They took care of the kids and were going to the zoo for a nice day at the park," Falerio said.

Police say the baby survived the crash, listed in critical condition on Sunday.

Vilma Franco brought her daughter to the growing memorial for the victim's. Her husband witnessed the crash and tried to help.

"Obviously I have my kids. I don't want to imagine what the family is feeling at this moment and how heartbreaking it is for the community," Franco said.

Jodie Medeiros from Walk San Francisco, a nonprofit advocating pedestrian safety, is heartbroken by the crash. Her group is a planning a vigil Monday at 5 p.m. at the crash site.

"Nobody should die this way. Our community shouldn't be losing members of our community this way. It's absolutely devastating," Medeiros said.

Medeiros points to Vision Zero, San Francisco's goal to eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries.

"The fact we're not there means we need to be doing more, and the city needs to do better," Medeiros said.

"The goal is to make sure we're doing everything we can to ensure the safety of the people in the city, and it may mean changes. We have to wait until the investigation is complete," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Investigators still don't know why the driver crashed into the shelter.

"The driver may have suffered a medical emergency. It's still under investigation," said SFFD Chief Jeanine Nicholson.

Police say the SUV driver is still in the hospital.

