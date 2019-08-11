Woman dies after being hit by taxicab in Downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a taxicab in Downtown San Francisco Saturday night.

Around 8:50 pm officers responded to reports of a crash at Fifth and Market streets, according to San Francisco Police Department.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a woman had been struck by a car.

Medics rushed to help the woman, but she died at the scene, police said.

"The driver and the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with our investigation," police said.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

The area will remain closed as officers continue their investigation.

The victim is at least the 20th person to die in a traffic collision on San Francisco city streets this year.
