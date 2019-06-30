San Francisco celebrates Pride with champagne christening, parade, and lots of rainbows

HAPPY PRIDE! Spending time with Trans community ambassador Patti Ann Hall in Dolores Park. She says #Pride means living your best life without fear. #SFPride2019 https://t.co/ZOl6BYCmlV pic.twitter.com/OQC8US82EI — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 29, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The City of San Francisco pulled out all the stops for Saturday's pride celebrations.A champagne christening occurred on top of Twin Peaks for the Giant Pink Triangle. It's the 24th year for the tradition, which actually started with an act of civil disobedience."So long ago, a small group of us crept up to Twin Peaks and installed the first triangle so we wouldn't be arrested," said Pink Triangle Founder PAtrick Carney.The triangle is 200 feet long and can be seen for 20 miles when the fog lifts."We are so fortunate to be in SF where there is love and respect for our differencea," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said.Over in Dolores Park people were dancing and soaking up the sun, and it was much of the same, with music blasting at Civic Center Pride Festival.Cozette Aviles from Richmond summed it up, "Pride means freedom of expression and celebrating it with folks who celebrate the same things as you."