1 dead after 2-alarm house fire in Concord; police say it was intentionally set

CONCORD, Calif. -- Concord police investigators are looking into a fatal two-alarm residential fire early Thursday evening that fire officials say was intentionally set.

The fire, on Euclid Avenue, has been extinguished, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

A fire department spokesperson is urging motorists to avoid the area as the fire investigation continues.

