CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: How you can help

Working families who depend on hourly or daily work are scared as their shifts and income are being cut.
Here are some ways you can help during this time:
Support Silicon Valley Community Fund's (SVCF) COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund:
Funds from SVCF's COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund will support lead organizations representing each of the 10 Bay Area counties and their immediate efforts in addressing COVID-19 related challenges in their respective counties.
Donate and Volunteer at Bay Area Food Banks:
- Alameda County Community Food Bank Volunteers are urgently needed for March 14.
Give blood -- donors are needed urgently. Some patients need ongoing infusions in order to survive. Scheduled surgeries will get postponed.
