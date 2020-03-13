CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: How you can help

Alameda County Community Food Bank Volunteers are urgently needed for March 14.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As our neighborhoods deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis, many community members are impacted differently.Working families who depend on hourly or daily work are scared as their shifts and income are being cut.Funds from SVCF's COVID-19 Coronavirus Regional Response Fund will support lead organizations representing each of the 10 Bay Area counties and their immediate efforts in addressing COVID-19 related challenges in their respective counties.