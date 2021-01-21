Health & Fitness

New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19 until at least March 31

In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del., to announce President-elect Joe Biden's health care team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On her first day as the new director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, MD is already making big moves.

Walensky announced on Twitter Wednesday night that she will extend the eviction moratorium through the end of March, due to the economic impact of COVID-19.



This impact, she said in a statement, "has also triggered a housing affordability crisis that disproportionately affects some communities."

"As a protective public health measure, I will extend the current order temporarily halting residential evictions until at least March 31, 2021," she said.

On the same night, the CDC issued a projection that up to 508,000 coronavirus-related deaths could be reported by Feb. 13.

"Despite extensive mitigation efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in America at a concerning pace," Walensky said.

"We must act to get cases down and keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings - like shelters - where COVID-19 can take an even stronger foothold," she continued.
