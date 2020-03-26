Coronavirus California

Coronavirus News Live 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across the Bay Area. Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's new interactive newscast weekdays at 3 p.m. with live updates about COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES: Here's the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bay Area, US

Check back here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. and to join the conversation on Facebook live and YouTube.

WATCH PREVIOUS ABC7 UPDATES ON FACEBOOK HERE:

Friday, April 17


Thursday, April 16


Wednesday, April 15


Tuesday, April 14


Monday, April 13


Friday, April 10


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosan joseoaklandfremontsanta clarasonomacoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
Videos show impact of novel coronavirus pandemic on Bay Area
Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: SoCal poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
Gov. Newsom says CA is in a 'pandemic-induced recession'
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
COVID-19 temperature checks not foolproof, experts say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
Show More
VIDEO: Reggie Aqui, Ginger Zee dance to Disney's 'Magic Happens' Parade song
Gov. Newsom says CA is in a 'pandemic-induced recession'
Live coronavirus updates: Bay Area counties require residents to wear face masks, coverings
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
More TOP STORIES News