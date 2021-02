What is Phase 1B? Your questions about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility answered

Q: What is Phase 1B?

Q: Who's in Phase 1B?

Cannabis industry employees are included in Phase 1A for medicinal cannabis and Phase 1B Food and Agriculture for growing, production, storage, transport and distribution. Medical cannabis workers should be accommodated as necessary in Phase 1B, Tier 1, by nature of their designations in eligible essential workforce classifications.

Workers supporting veterinary services.

Phase 1B, Tier 1 Food & Agricultural workers, includes veterinary work in a wider variety of work settings. In the context of COVID-19 vaccine, the focus for phase 1A is on human-to-human exposures in human clinical settings. As such, veterinary services employees may be more appropriately vaccinated in Phase 1B.

Emergency workers and those 65 and older.

Education and childcare workers are also eligible, including:

Q: How do I find out if I'm eligible for a vaccine?

Q: Will I need to prove my eligibility?

Q: I have an underlying condition, can I get the vaccine now?

Q: Which Bay Area counties are in phase 1B?

Alameda

Contra Costa

Sonoma

San Mateo

Napa

Marin

Solano

Santa Clara, which goes into phase 1B on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As Bay Area counties expand coronavirus vaccine distribution, ABC7 is answering frequently asked questions about who is eligible and when under Phase 1B.Following CDC Guidelines, the State of California laid out a priority framework on who can get the vaccine. The first shots went to the most vulnerable in the population, under Phase 1A -- health care workers and people who live or work in long term care facilities. The next group is in Phase 1B. You can read more about the phases here. Phase 1B is a broad category of eligibility with about 12 million people qualifying in California. It includes Food and Agriculture workers, including those who work in restaurants, grocery stores and farms.According to the state's website, here are some qualifications for those classifications:- All formal and informal childcare workers, including day care providers- All staff in colleges, universities, junior and community colleges, and other postsecondary education facilities- All staff in educational support services and administration- All staff in Pre-kindergarten, elementary, middle, and high schools- All staff in technical and trade schools- Any other workers involved in child and/or student care, including school bus drivers and monitors, crosswalk guards, etc.You can determine eligibility by answering questions on myturn.ca.gov. Counties also have their own sites where you can sign up for appointments and notifications."It may be helpful to if you have some identification that shows You know what your job is, but but generally speaking, we are not going to be turning people away," said Maryellen Carroll with San Francisco's Department of Emergency Services.Different vaccination sites have varying requirements but many work on an honor system.On March 15, the state says health care providers can use their discretion to give shots to people with a disability or anyone with severe underlying conditions.