Enrollment deadline for Covered CA coming up, unemployed can get coverage for $1 a month

Covered CA enrollment deadline is coming up

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The deadline to sign up for health insurance through Covered California is coming up.

You have until the end of the month, if you want coverage starting in July.

There's an added incentive right now because of the American Rescue Plan.

"We want to make sure no one is left behind," Peter Lee, Covered California Exec. Director. "So we're reaching out across California to make sure people know, check at CoveredCA.com. Sign up now and get coverage that starts July 1. And remember for many people, half of our people with Covered California are paying a dollar a month for great coverage."

The state says it has seen a surge in enrollment the past couple of months because of the dollar per month insurance offer for those who are unemployed.

A total of 1.6 million people get their insurance through Covered California.

