COVID-19 updates: Covered California sets new enrollment record

Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's daily interactive newscast about the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Bay Area and other hot topics. You can check here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m.
Here are the latest developments on the respiratory illness in the U.S.:
June 21, 2021
10:30 a.m.
Covered California sets new enrollment record
Covered California announced that it has enrolled a record 1.6 million people. New data shows that over 139,000 people have signed up for a health plan through Covered California since the new and expanded financial help from the American Rescue Plan became available on April 12. The announcement comes just days after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the latest challenge to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
June 17, 2021
8:40 a.m.
Growing concerns over Delta Variant
Despite plummeting COVID-19 cases across the country there is growing concern over the Delta Variant. This mutation was first detected in India and has now been identified in more than 80 countries. Scientists describe it as COVID-19 on steroids because it is more contagious. Vaccines do appear to be effective against it. However, health officials say it can spread in areas of the U.S. where vaccination rates remain low.
June 15, 2021
1 p.m.
SF cable cars to resume service in August
Mayor Breed announced San Francisco is bringing back cable cars sooner than the fall, as was previously announced. They'll be running once again in August and will be free to all riders for the whole month.
9:25 a.m.
California officially lifts most restrictions
California has officially reopened for business! At midnight most of the COVID restrictions disappeared including capacity limits at restaurants and bars. Masks are no longer required for vaccinated people in most places. You will need a mask on public transit, in hospitals and at long-term care facilities. Cal/OSHA could adopt new mask rules for work as soon as Thursday
June 14, 2021
9:35 a.m.
Levi's Stadium mass vaccination site to close
The San Francisco 49ers and Santa Clara County announced that the Levi's Stadium mass vaccination site operated by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals and Clinics will conclude COVID-19 vaccination operations on June 24, 2021.
June 11, 2021
11:59 a.m.
80% of eligible SF population has at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose, mayor says
San Francisco reached a new milestone on Friday becoming the first major city in the U.S. to have 80% of its eligible population receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor London Breed said.
The city also says nearly 70% of all San Franciscans are fully vaccinated. In addition, 90% of all residents 65 and older have received at least one dose.
"From the beginning of this pandemic, San Franciscans have led the way in their efforts to slow the spread of the virus, keep each other safe, and end this pandemic. That has continued through our vaccination efforts, which have focused on ensuring that all our residents have access to vaccines and that they're convenient," said Mayor London Breed.
"Now, with 80% of our eligible residents vaccinated, our city is healthy, our businesses are reopening, and people are once again enjoying everything that makes San Francisco such a wonderful place to live and visit."
You can see California's vaccine tracker here:
7:55 a.m.
Newsom expected to clarify reopening guidelines
Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to clarify the state's guidelines for reopening as California prepares to lift most restrictions next week. There has been some confusion about masks after CAL OSHA flip-flopped on its workplace rules.
June 9, 2021
4 p.m.
Safeway to no longer require fully vaccinated shoppers to wear masks starting June 15
Safeway announced Wednesday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated shoppers to wear a mask as of June 15 unless state or local mandates require otherwise. A Safeway spokesperson said it will follow the guidelines as directed by Cal/OSHA upon the outcome of Thursday night's meeting.
6:20 a.m.
Delta variant on the rise
There's a new warning about the fast-spreading, highly infectious Delta variant. The variant, which helped fuel the devastating surge in India, is now the dominant strain in the United Kingdom. The Pfizer vaccine is shown to be 88% effective against the Delta variant after the second dose but only 33% effective after just one.
Folks, the Delta variant — a highly infectious COVID-19 strain — is spreading rapidly among young people between 12 and 20 years old in the U.K. If you’re young and haven’t gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It’s the best way to protect yourself and those you love.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 8, 2021
