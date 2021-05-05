Health & Fitness

Expert shares tips on how to navigate post-pandemic parenting

By
Expert shares tips on how to cope with post-pandemic parenting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The pandemic has been hard on everyone. For parents, there's an extra layer of caring for our kids during this tumultuous time. They've felt a lot of "decision exhaustion" while dealing with work, home, distance learning and everything in between. So what's on the horizon for parents?

ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz spoke with psychologist Margaret Lamar about that. She's an Associate Professor at Palo Alto University. Margaret says there are still going to be a lot of decisions for families to make about things like health and school. She says, "so much emphasis has been put on let's get kids back to normal or let's make sure they're not missing out on school, and what I think has happened is that a lot of parents haven't really prioritized their own needs." She goes on to say, "I have been encouraging parents to think about what also works for you...that your needs just can't be completely at the bottom. That we have to think about our kids and our own needs moving forward."

Margaret has been researching the impact COVID-19 has had on parents throughout the pandemic and does have some good tips on how to cope. For example, she says if you can't balance out at the end of the day... make sure to carve out some time for yourself over the weekend. Also, don't be afraid to delegate.

Palo Alto University recently held a panel discussion on post-pandemic parenting, moderated by our Kate Larsen. If you'd like to learn more about what life might look like, click this link.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yClqoDmyq_c
