DA to dismiss charges against man accused of attacking woman outside SF condo in separate case

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday that they will be dismissing charges against the man accused of several assaults including one caught on camera in front of a condo on Beale Street in San Francisco.

Spokeswoman Valerie Ibarra with the DA's office notified the public defender's office that they will dismiss charges against Austin James Vincent in a case where he was arrested for assaulting a woman and her friend with a knife and making criminal threats.

"We received additional information indicating that the defendant was in Southern California at the time of the February incident. That information has been confirmed by the San Francisco Police Department. As a result, we will be dropping those charges. However, the defendant continues to face charges in connection with the incident from earlier this month. We will once again ask that he remain in custody," said Alex Bastian, Director of Communications for the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office says the charges will be dismissed Wednesday.
