Coronavirus

Coronavirus capacity: How Delta is cutting seats to space out passengers

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Delta Airlines, like practically every business, is being forced to make changes to the way it operates during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

In order to help maintain distancing on board, Delta announced its cutting capacity by nearly half. Fifty percent of seats in first class and 40 percent in other cabins will be blocked off.

The airline says it has blocked off middle seats since mid-April, and is now expanding the social distancing practices to all plane models across the entire fleet. In some cases, aisle and window seats will also be blocked off to maintain a safer distance between passengers.

RELATED: Macy's reopening: New rules customers, employees will have to follow

Those trying to book travel right now, whoever you are, will see the blocked-off seats on the airline's site and app.

"Customers who prefer to be seated directly next to their travel companions or who need additional assistance are encouraged to talk to an agent upon arriving at the gate," the airline said in a statement.

MORE: American carriers debut new 'must wear mask,' other policies changing air travel

The change is effective immediately and is set to last through June 30.

Delta, along with many other major airlines, requires all passengers to wear masks while boarding and on the flight, with the exception of during meal service.
