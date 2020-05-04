Coronavirus

Macy's reopening: New rules customers, employees will have to follow

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Macy's has announced a plan to reopen all 775 of its department stores around the country over the next six to eight weeks. But things won't be exactly as they were before the novel coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Reopening California: Phase 2 of reopening CA businesses starts Friday, Gov. Newsom says

The reopening comes with new rules and restrictions that employees and customers will have to follow. There will be no more ear piercings and makeup samples will be for looking, not touching.

"Beauty colleagues may only use testers on face charts using single use disposable applicators, provided the store has disposable applicators and hand sanitizer available," read the new guidelines.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette outlined several other changes in a presentation Thursday, including:

  • Bra fittings are on hold until further notice

  • Dress shirts will not be available to try on in-store

  • Customers have to use hand sanitizer before trying on jewelry and watches

  • Fragrance samples will be given on blotters, at customers' requests

  • Beauty and makeup testers will only be for customer viewing, not sampling

  • Alteration services suspended

  • Ear piercing services not allowed

  • All "spa-like services" suspended

Employees will have to wear company-issued masks, undergo "wellness checks" before going to work, and clean high-touch surfaces frequently. Sneeze guards will be installed at checkout counters and hand sanitizer will be installed at stations around the store.

RELATED: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?

Macy's is phasing in store reopenings state-by-state, reports the New York Times, starting with its Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee locations.

It's not clear if the San Francisco-based department store will be allowed to open its California locations anytime soon; Gov. Gavin Newsom announced relaxed restrictions on retail businesses Monday, but explicitly said shopping malls are not included.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirusfashionmacy'sshelter in placeretailu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
East Bay high school senior gets celebrity surprises
COVID-19 construction lockdown spares Sonoma County
Phase 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phase 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
East Bay high school senior gets celebrity surprises
Mayor Breed says SF working to further reopen businesses 'responsibly'
COVID-19 Diaries: Front-line workers share their stories
'Murder hornet' lands on the West Coast, potentially threatening Bay Area bees
Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena released on bail from Santa Rita Jail
Show More
COVID-19 construction lockdown spares Sonoma County
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News