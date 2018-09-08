This map shows the Delta Fire burning in Shasta County, California on Saturday, September 9, 2018.

The Delta Fire raging in Shasta County has grown to nearly 37,000 acres after forcing the closure of a nearly 50-mile stretch of I-5. There is zero containment of the fire.Flames are on both sides of Interstate 5, forcing the closure of a nearly 50-mile stretch.It has destroyed thousands of trees - some 70 feet (20 meters) tall - that could fall onto the roadway, said Denise Yergenson, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation."There is lots of damage, lots of emergency personnel. It's just not a safe situation," she said.Officials on Sunday will reevaluate whether to reopen the highway that traverses the entire West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce.Caltrans said it needs to replace guard rails, signs and fix the pavement.Caltrans estimated several million dollars in business is being lost each day due to the closure because trucks cannot get through.