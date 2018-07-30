WEATHER

Carr Fire, Cranston Fire and beyond: Photos from the wildfires across California

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Burned vehicles sit in front of a wildfire-ravaged home, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Redding, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo)</span></div>
The Carr Fire, the Cranston Fire, the Ferguson Fire and more recent wildfires have been scorching tens of thousands of acres all around California.

In Northern California, six people have been killed due to the Carr Fire, which has grown to nearly 100,000 acres. The fire near Redding has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Two firefighters have been killed in July battling the Ferguson Fire near Fresno. In Southern California, hundreds are still evacuated from the Cranston Fire in Idyllwild, which is now 57 percent contained.

See photos from across the state in the gallery above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfireCarr Firephotosu.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: High clouds and haze
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
More Weather
Top Stories
Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres
Mendocino Complex Fire grows to 55,987 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Nia Wilson's accused killer makes court appearance
Crews continue to fight to keep Ferguson Fire away from Yosemite
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Humpback whales spotted happily feeding in Monterey Bay
Show More
Homeless graduate hands out resumes on the streets of SJ
Former Oakland Mayor Ron Dellums dies
Old Glory stands tall as Carr Fire rages in Shasta County
Missing student's father gives desperate plea to public
TSA program has undercover air marshals watching Americans
More News