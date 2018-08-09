Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Cal Fire officials said crews are still working hard to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires which have scorched over 300,000 collectively.
The River Fire has now grown to 48,920 acres and is 84 percent contained, while the Ranch Fire grew overnight to 255, 482 acres. So far that fire, is 48 percent contained.
The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest fire in state history, and bigger than the city of Los Angeles. If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.
To put that in perspective, the city of Los Angeles is 468.7 square miles.
On the east coast, the fire is massively bigger than the entire five boroughs of New York City. Those five boroughs encompass 304 square miles.
Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.
#RiverFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 48,920 acres and 84% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/BrnZGdojZf pic.twitter.com/qxWz52NSdI— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 9, 2018
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
#RanchFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 255,482 acres and 48% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/uhlH8hb9e4 pic.twitter.com/jKpPDIVYJi— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 9, 2018
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster