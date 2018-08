Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively

#RiverFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 48,920 acres and 84% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/BrnZGdojZf pic.twitter.com/qxWz52NSdI — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 9, 2018

#RanchFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 255,482 acres and 48% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/uhlH8hb9e4 pic.twitter.com/jKpPDIVYJi — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 9, 2018

Cal Fire officials said crews are still working hard to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires which have scorched over 300,000 collectively.The River Fire has now grown to 48,920 acres and is 84 percent contained, while the Ranch Fire grew overnight to 255, 482 acres. So far that fire, is 48 percent contained.The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest fire in state history , and bigger than the city of Los Angeles. If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.To put that in perspective, the city of Los Angeles is 468.7 square miles.On the east coast, the fire is massively bigger than the entire five boroughs of New York City. Those five boroughs encompass 304 square miles.Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.