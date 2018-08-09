COMPLEX FIRE

Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mendocino Complex Fires are now bigger than Los Angeles.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cal Fire officials said crews are still working hard to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires which have scorched over 300,000 collectively.

The River Fire has now grown to 48,920 acres and is 84 percent contained, while the Ranch Fire grew overnight to 255, 482 acres. So far that fire, is 48 percent contained.

The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest fire in state history, and bigger than the city of Los Angeles. If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.

To put that in perspective, the city of Los Angeles is 468.7 square miles.

On the east coast, the fire is massively bigger than the entire five boroughs of New York City. Those five boroughs encompass 304 square miles.

Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfiresmokepollutionfirefighterscalifornialos angelesnew york cityComplex FireMendocinoNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMPLEX FIRE
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Upper Lake residents return home after wildfire, but breathing isn't easy
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
Sentencing in Ghost Ship fire case to begin
Union City police chief's son accused of beating 71-year-old Sikh man
BART urged to request mutual aid for extra officers on trains, in stations
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
AccuWeather Forecast: Hot, Poor air quality continues
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
SJSU science experiment deemed suspicious, detonated by bomb squad
Show More
Man trained 11 children found on compound to be school shooters, prosecutors say
US to hit Russia with new sanctions after poisoning of former Russian double agent
Back-to-school spending expected to be near record high
Trump directs agencies to override protections for CA endangered species
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo
More News