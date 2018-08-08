COMPLEX FIRE

Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles

Mendocino Complex Fire now bigger than Los Angeles

by Jon Schlosberg
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Mendocino Complex Fires are at least 469 square miles, now the largest fire in state history, and bigger than the city of Los Angeles.

If it were a city, the fire would be the 14th largest by area in the entire country, and bigger than New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston.

To put that in perspective, the city of Los Angeles is 468.7 square miles.

On the east coast, the fire is massively bigger than the entire five boroughs of New York City.
Those five boroughs encompass 304 square miles.

Fire crews are not expected to contain the Mendocino Complex Fires until September.

