CARR FIRE

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr Fire near Redding, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

The explosive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, claiming at least two lives and prompting thousands of people to flee their homes. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KGO) --
Many communities in Northern California have been evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires. Here's the latest on the evacuation orders for the Carr Fire near Redding and the Complex Fire, River Fire and Ranch Fire in Mendocino County.

Get the latest from ABC7 on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:

  • The following areas have been reduced to a evacuation warning: Mid Mountain Road and Pine Avenue area of Potter Valley, north of Burris Lane, east of Eastside Potter Valley Road, west of the fire edge.

  • The Lake County Sheriff's Office has issued a Mandatory Evacuation Notice for Long Valley, High Valley and Spring Valley.

  • Mandatory evacuation order issued for western Lake County. The mandatory evacuation area is west of Lucerne at Bartlett Springs Road and Highway 20, south of the fire, east of the fire, north of Clear Lake including the communities of Blue Lakes, Upper Lake, Nice, Lakeport, Witter Springs, Bachelor Valley, Scotts Valley, Saratoga Springs. The sheriff's office has also issued evacuation order for Glenhaven and Clearlake Oaks

  • Evacuation orders from the City of Lakeport here.

  • Lake County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.

  • City of Lakeport Facebook page.

MENDOCINO COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:

  • Evacuation orders from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office here.

  • Cal Fire fact sheet here.

  • Cal Fire update on the Mendocino Complex Fire here

  • Cal Fire update on the River Fire here

  • Cal Fire update on the Ranch Fire here.

  • Mendocino County Sheriff Twitter page.

  • Mendocino County Sheriff website.

SHASTA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:

  • Evacuation orders from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office here.

  • Cal Fire update on the Carr Fire here.

  • Shasta County Sheriff Twitter page.

