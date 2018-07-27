PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --The explosive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, claiming at least two lives and prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
Here are photos from the devastating wildfire.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster