REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --It's a surreal scene in Redding as the destructive Carr Fire rages on. New video is giving us a look at the sheer scale of the devastation.
Our crew just arrived on the scene and shared video that shows destroyed homes as far as the eye can see. The clip shows what's left of homes on Balboa Drive, Menlo Way and Cape Cod Drive in northwest Redding's Lake Keswick Estates.
ABC7 News Reporter Laura Anthony estimates there are at least 65 destroyed homes in that one neighborhood alone.
#BREAKING Worst fears realized in neighborhood outside #Keswick where #CarrFire has destroyed dozens of homes, some still smoldering. pic.twitter.com/LUvOrDqVKB— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 27, 2018
The fire has officially destroyed 65 buildings. But that number is likely to rise, as more neighborhoods are surveyed.
Flames have charred more than 43,000 acres so far.
Two firefighters have lost their lives battling the blaze.
