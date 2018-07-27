REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --A man driving through the Carr Fire near Redding recorded terrifying video that revealed near apocalyptic scenes.
Mike Daly filmed his drive on Friday morning.
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
The drive reveals apocalyptic scenes of fires raging by roads, burning structures and a red sky.
The Carr Fire began Monday and more than tripled in size on Thursday evening as it burned out of control and reached the town of Redding, prompting evacuations.
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Two have been killed fighting the blaze: a firefighter and a bulldozer operator.
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County