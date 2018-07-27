EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3834547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting a new, dramatic look at the sheer scale of the devastation from the Carr Fire. It's a surreal scene in northwest Redding neighborhoods.

A man driving through the Carr Fire near Redding recorded terrifying video that revealed near apocalyptic scenes.Mike Daly filmed his drive on Friday morning.The drive reveals apocalyptic scenes of fires raging by roads, burning structures and a red sky.The Carr Fire began Monday and more than tripled in size on Thursday evening as it burned out of control and reached the town of Redding, prompting evacuations.Two have been killed fighting the blaze: a firefighter and a bulldozer operator.