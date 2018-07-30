CARR FIRE

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr Fire near Redding, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

The deadly and destructive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes. (KGO-TV)

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KGO) --
Many communities in Northern California have been evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires. Here's the latest on the evacuation orders for the Carr Fire near Redding and the Complex Fire, River Fire and Ranch Fire in Mendocino County.

Get the latest from ABC7 on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:

MENDOCINO COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:

  • Evacuation orders from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office here.

  • Cal Fire update on the Complex Fire here.

  • Cal Fire update on the River Fire here.

  • Cal Fire update on the Ranch Fire here.

  • Mendocino County Sheriff Twitter page.

  • Mendocino County Sheriff website.

SHASTA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:

  • Evacuation orders from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office here.

  • Cal Fire update on the Carr Fire here.

  • Shasta County Sheriff Twitter page.

