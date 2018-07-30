NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KGO) --Many communities in Northern California have been evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires. Here's the latest on the evacuation orders for the Carr Fire near Redding and the Complex Fire, River Fire and Ranch Fire in Mendocino County.
Get the latest from ABC7 on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:
- Evacuation orders from the City of Lakeport here.
- Lake County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.
- City of Lakeport Facebook page.
MENDOCINO COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:
- Evacuation orders from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office here.
- Cal Fire update on the Complex Fire here.
- Cal Fire update on the River Fire here.
- Cal Fire update on the Ranch Fire here.
- Mendocino County Sheriff Twitter page.
- Mendocino County Sheriff website.
SHASTA COUNTY EVACUATION ORDERS:
- Evacuation orders from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office here.
- Cal Fire update on the Carr Fire here.
- Shasta County Sheriff Twitter page.
