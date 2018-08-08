SMOKE

Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area

A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for the Bay Area as poor air quality from the Mendocino Complex Fires continue to create hazy skies around the region. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Mendocino Complex Fires are creating bad air quality around the Bay Area. It's a Spare the Air Day, carpooling and public transit are encouraged to try and improve our air. You also need to take steps to protect yourself, especially the elderly, the very young and those with lung conditions.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District says if you smell smoke, you're breathing it. They advise moving indoors and keeping air conditioners set to recirculate air.

"Try to stay indoors as much as possible. People with air conditioning should put their air conditioning onto recycle. Keep the windows and doors closed. If you have to be out and be active, you want to do activities early in the morning," said Dr. Thomas Dailey, Kaiser Permanente.

The particulates in the air can really have an effect on people and it could get worse this week. Even if you feel good today, it could build up and hit you later this week. Take it easy, stay inside and skip the outdoor exercise.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

