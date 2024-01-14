  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Level 1 flaring event reported at Chevron refinery in Richmond, city officials say

Bay City News
Sunday, January 14, 2024 12:53AM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live streamStream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.
Bay City News

RICHMOND, Calif. -- The city of Richmond altered the public Saturday at 1:51 p.m. "of a CWS Level 1 incident due to visible flaring" at the Chevron refinery.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

According to the message on Nixle, Chevron was investigating the cause and no action is required by the community. They also advised there was no public health risk at the time, and that the Richmond Fire Department Hazmat Team is monitoring the situation.

RELATED: Public nuisance violation issued to Richmond Chevron Refinery during odor inspection, officials say

A Level 1 incident, the mildest level in a three-tier Community Warning System, indicates no expected offsite impacts. Chevron has received multiple notifications of air quality violations linked to flaring at the Richmond refinery.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW