Flaring at Martinez refinery triggered grass fire over the weekend, officials say

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 7:17AM
Flaring at Martinez refinery triggered grass fire, officials say
Air quality district officials on Monday issued more violation notices against Martinez Refining Company after flaring triggered a grass fire.
KGO

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Monday issued more violation notices against Martinez Refining Company after flaring triggered a grass fire over the weekend.

The notices include air quality violations, public nuisance and an illegal fire on a no burn day.

RELATED: More flaring reported at Martinez Refinery; health advisory issued due to chemical odor

The refinery issued a Level 1 alert after the heat of a flare sparked the fire

Air quality district officials questioned if the grass fire was the sole cause of the blaze, based on observations of a thick, dark smoke plume.

