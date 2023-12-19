Flaring at Martinez refinery triggered grass fire over the weekend, officials say

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Monday issued more violation notices against Martinez Refining Company after flaring triggered a grass fire over the weekend.

The notices include air quality violations, public nuisance and an illegal fire on a no burn day.

The refinery issued a Level 1 alert after the heat of a flare sparked the fire

Air quality district officials questioned if the grass fire was the sole cause of the blaze, based on observations of a thick, dark smoke plume.

