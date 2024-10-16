Power shutoffs possible for parts of Bay Area starting Thursday: Here's what to know

PG&E is warning customers in five Bay Area counties they could have their electricity cut off because of the wildfire threat.

PG&E is warning customers in five Bay Area counties they could have their electricity cut off because of the wildfire threat.

PG&E is warning customers in five Bay Area counties they could have their electricity cut off because of the wildfire threat.

PG&E is warning customers in five Bay Area counties they could have their electricity cut off because of the wildfire threat.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E is warning customers in five Bay Area counties they could have their electricity cut off because of wildfire threat.

The utility says it is considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs for parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties.

The possible PSPS could start on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the Bay Area from Thursday night through Saturday evening because of dry and windy conditions that pose a risk of wildfires spreading quickly.

MORE: How Bay Area fire departments are preparing for 'most dangerous point of fire season'

Fire departments around the Bay Area are gearing up after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the region.

RELATED: Track power outages across CA with this interactive map

Power shutoffs help reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines, according to PG &E.

For more information about this PSPS event, head to PG &E's website.

BAY AREA POWER OUTAGE MAP