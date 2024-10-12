SF Zoo slammed in scathing report that claims it is unsafe for animals, employees and visitors

A scathing report claims the 95-year-old San Francisco Zoo is unsafe for its animals, employees and visitors.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Zoo faces tough safety criticism. That criticism comes as the city works to bring pandas to the zoo.

In the report, the San Francisco Animal Control and Welfare Commission states: "Many of the zoo's enclosures are extremely outdated."

"They're quite old. Some of these habitats date to the WPA era, and they haven't been updated much except to minimum standards," said Jane Tobin with the Commission of Animal Control and Welfare.

The report also finds "parts of the zoo are best described as dilapidated."

And that "it looks like an institution that needs a comprehensive strategic re-design plan to modernize the habitats."

And that it's ultimately "unsafe for the animals and visitors."

The report states: "The entire zoo perimeter is in dire need of repair and updating."

People visiting the San Francisco Zoo were surprised to learn about the report.

"It definitely paints a bad picture," said zoo visitor Diego Zaro.

Michael Bennett has visited the zoo many times. He says he doesn't believe it's unsafe.

"I agree that there are some areas that are dilapidated and need help, but I think that's been the situation for a long time," Bennett said.

"For all the visitors, the animals are well kept in their area. I personally don't feel threatened," said Yao Wang.

The Animal Control and Welfare Commission is an advisory body to the city. It is calling for an audit of the zoo by the SF Board of Supervisors.

The City of San Francisco owns the zoo, but the zoo is run by San Francisco Zoological Society, a nonprofit.

Big questions remain about what will happen with the city's efforts to secure pandas from China in light of these findings.

"It's an expensive endeavor to bring the animals in. There's a lot of holes and needs at the zoo right now," Tobin said.

A spokesperson for San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the commission has raised concerns about the zoo before and that the zoo exceeds standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

In a statement, the Mayor's Office said: "The Mayor agrees the zoo is in need of revitalization, which is why bringing a global attraction such as the pandas would be ideal-to expedite and invest in improvements and enhancements where necessary."

SF Supervisor Ahsha Safai is concerned that the focus on pandas is detracting from the overall conditions at the zoo.

"When we had our hearing about whether we should bring pandas to the zoo, there were people that were ringing the alarm, saying the animals were in unsafe conditions. this is not a well-managed zoo," Safai said. "We have to get back to managing this zoo right. This is an important asset for the city."

The commission suggests some big changes to help zoo animals thrive.

That includes making sure the enclosures give animals enough room to "exhibit normal behavior" and making sure there's enough space so that "animals can retreat from human view."