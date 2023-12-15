More flaring reported at Martinez Refinery; health advisory issued due to chemical odor

The Martinez Refinery is flaring once again Friday and says it is aware of odor complaints and that they are conducting community monitoring to investigate the source.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The Martinez Refinery is flaring once again on Friday and officials have issued a health advisory.

In late November, there were several other flaring incidents at the refinery.

SKY7 was over the area Friday, where the refinery is alerting the community of the situation saying that increased steam from the refinery may be visible.

All appropriate agencies have been notified, and they are working to address these issues.

Contra Costa Health has issued a health advisory because of a strong chemical odor in Martinez, which they say could be linked to flaring at the refinery. The incident is a Level 2 on their Community Warning System, but they haven't determined the cause of the odor.

The Martinez Refinery says it apologizes for any inconvenience to its neighbors.

Friday's flaring comes after series of incidents have been fueling health concerns.

Neighbors are suing refinery for prior incidents that they say sent toxic smoke and dust over their community.

