Evening flaring reported at Martinez Refining Company, business confirms

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Flaring started occurring at the Martinez Refinery Wednesday evening, the company said in a press release.

The refining company says that all appropriate agencies have been notified.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to our neighbors. Flares are an essential part of a refinery's integrated, engineered safety systems designed to safely manage excess combustible gases by burning them off efficiently and effectively," it said in a statement.

The company said that questions can be directed to the community inquiry phone at (925) 313-3777 or (925) 313-3601 during off-work hours.

