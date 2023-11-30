  • Watch Now

Evening flaring reported at Martinez Refining Company, business confirms

Thursday, November 30, 2023 3:05AM
Evening flaring reported at Martinez Refinery, company confirms
Flaring started occurring at the Martinez Refinery Wednesday evening, the company said in a press release.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Flaring started occurring at the Martinez Refinery Wednesday evening, the company said in a press release.

The refining company says that all appropriate agencies have been notified.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to our neighbors. Flares are an essential part of a refinery's integrated, engineered safety systems designed to safely manage excess combustible gases by burning them off efficiently and effectively," it said in a statement.

The company said that questions can be directed to the community inquiry phone at (925) 313-3777 or (925) 313-3601 during off-work hours.

