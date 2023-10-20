Martinez Refining Company manager apologizes for chemical releases deployed throughout year

The manager of the Martinez Refining Company is apologizing to the community after a number of chemical releases over the past year.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The manager of the Martinez Refining Company is apologizing to the community after a number of chemical releases over the past year.

Refinery manager Daniel Ingram said they are implementing 11 corrective actions, including some having to do with equipment and some with training.

He gave a presentation during the City Council meeting Wednesday night and apologized for the chemical releases.

"I do want to say, again, that we do sincerely apologize to our neighbors and community for these incidents," Ingram said. "I know that actions speak louder than words. And you've heard me say this multiple times now, and I completely understand and our commitment moving forward is, we are moving overtime right now to investigate thoroughly each and every one of these incidents, come up with the appropriate, corrective action that address the root cause of these incidents."

Last November, a chemical release from a refinery sent about 20 tons of ash with chemicals into nearby neighborhoods in Martinez.

A final report released in September found no toxins in the soil in the surrounding area and no health risk.

Then in July, a substance known as coke dust was released by the refinery. People found what looked like ash on their cars and homes. Coke dust is a byproduct of petroleum manufacturing. Contra Costa Health deemed that material does not pose a health risk.

There was another coke dust release at the beginning of the month.

Ingram said the investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

The refinery has been operating since 1915. It's about the size of Golden Gate Park. They supply about 20% of the Bay Area's gasoline supply.

During the meeting, Ingram said they are being transparent.

He said residents can call their claims line if they've been impacted by the releases. The number is (800) 542-7113.

