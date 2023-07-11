Crews monitoring Coke dust release at Martinez Refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Contra Costa Health said on Twitter at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday that the department's hazardous materials team is responding to a release of dust from Martinez Refining Company.

The Air District is closely monitoring a petroleum coke release, the agency said.

Health department officials said material from the release is visible on the ground in surrounding neighborhoods.

CCH advises the public to avoid breathing or close contact with the material.

The Martinez Refining Company released a statement writing:

"This morning the refinery experienced a brief release of Coke dust. We have issued a Community Warning System Level 1 notification, and our refinery personnel are conducting community monitoring. We have also notified appropriate agencies and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our neighbors.



If you have a claim or concern related to this morning's release of Coke dust, or would like to speak with a company representative, please call our claims representative at 800-542-7113 and leave the following information:



Full Name, Complete Address, Telephone Number, Email address."

This is the refinery where the FBI launched a joint investigation with the Environmental Protection Agency after a release Thanksgiving Day in 2022. Mysterious white ash was coating neighborhoods near the Martinez Refinery that prompted the health department to investigate.

ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes was there for the joint investigation in May.

Noyes said back in May agents from both agencies were interviewing residents in the area on the Thanksgiving Day chemical release.

Noyes reported, "The fact finding has just begun. One agent told me this is basically page 7 out of an 800 page novel."

Agents told Noyes in May the investigation could result in a criminal or civil case involving the company. As much as 24 tons of ash rained down on cars and homes after release from Martinez Refining in November, county health officials warning residents it could contain dangerous chemicals and that they shouldn't eat produce grown in their yards.

