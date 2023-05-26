EXCLUSIVE: FBI launches investigation into chemical release from Martinez Refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The ABC7 News I-Team was there Friday as agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Environmental Protection Agency fanned out in Martinez, interviewing residents about the Thanksgiving Day release from the Martinez Refining Company.

The flare-up sent ash containing potentially hazardous chemicals over homes, and residents were warned not to eat produce grown in their yards.

Agents told the I-Team's Dan Noyes that they are in the fact-finding stage for what could be a criminal or civil case.

