Annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill happening today in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year, the anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake also falls on the same day as the Great ShakeOut. The annual earthquake drill happens the third Thursday of October.

Thursday morning at 10:17, we are all asked to stop what we're doing and practice what to do when an earthquake hits.

Remember, there are three simple steps -- drop, cover and hold on.

If you have the MyShake earthquake early warning app, you will receive a test alert at 10:17.

ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley stands at the edge of a collapsed section of the San Francisco Bay Bridge after the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989.

At the same time, BART trains will automatically slow down to 27 miles per hour before coming to a brief stop.

Preparation for "the big one" extends beyond this drill.

We should all have a kit with critical supplies to keep our families safe in the immediate hours and days after disaster strikes.

On the anniversary of Loma Prieta, we looked back at the past and also gave you a glimpse into the future in our ABC7 Originals Documentary: "The Earthquake Effect."

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

For more information on what to put in your kit, or what to do in case of a major earthquake, visit this page.